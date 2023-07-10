Bangladesh captive elephant death by train highlights need for conservation

On May 17, an elephant was killed after a train hit it in the capital Dhaka’s Uttara area. The incident took place in the Court Bari area while two captive elephants, guided by their mahout, were crossing the railroad tracks. Immediately after the incident, the mahout fled the spot, and nobody took responsibility for the incident, sparking widespread criticism by wildlife experts and animal rights activists for not taking proper measures to protect the captive Asian elephants, which are critically endangered in Bangladesh. When the news of the elephant’s death spread, wildlife lovers rushed to the spot but no wildlife conservator came immediately. As the elephant was still alive and trying to stand up while bleeding, people gathered around were trying to save the injured animal’s life by pouring water on it. But, finally, it succumbed to the injuries on the spot. Later, animal lovers and animal rights activists held a demonstration in front of the Forest Department office (Ban Bhaban) in the city’s Agargaon area with banners and festoons. Captive elephants have a long history in the region. In the 19th century, wild elephants were abundant throughout the Bengal region, frequently raiding crop fields. Several landholders kept tame female elephants as decoys for capturing these wild elephants. Elephants were also sometimes hunted and killed for ivory. About a hundred years ago, elephants were still abundant in most of the forests here, even in the Madhupur forests near present-day Dhaka. A captive elephant at a stream. Image by Shikirocks via…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay