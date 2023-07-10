Civil society changes up campaign against jailed Kalimantan farmers

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Kinjil Three languished in a jail cell an island away as demonstrators arrived outside a beige Jakarta office block and began distributing thousands of coins on the street. “I came from Central Kalimantan to meet the BGA leadership,” said Gusti Samudera, who traveled to Jakarta for the demonstration, referring to a plantation company in Central Kalimantan province. “We demand the release of Aleng, Suwadi and Maju, who are accused of stealing palm fruit from their own land.” In April, police and security officers from PT Bumitama Gunajaya Abadi (BGA) arrested Aleng Sugianto, 63, Suwadi, 40, and Maju 63, three farmers from Kinjil, a village in the West Kotawaringin district of Central Kalimantan province. The trio stand accused of stealing oil palm fruit worth around 2.9 million rupiah ($190), according to civil society groups. The three farmers now face a possible seven-year prison sentence. They’ve already spent two months behind bars on remand, unable to provide for their families. Following the arrests, local residents and civil society groups swiftly formed a campaign group to protest the farmers’ detention. Outraged by what they perceived to be a heavy-handed approach by law enforcement, members of the Justice for Kinjil Farmers Coalition decided to collect coins in Central Kalimantan, on the island of Borneo, to make their provocative statement. “Maybe BGA was short on money seeing as the loss of 2.9 million rupiah put our colleagues in jail,” said Uli Artha Siagian, forestry campaign lead for the Indonesian Forum for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

