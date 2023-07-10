Crunch talks due on deep-sea mining controversy

From BBC
Published13 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Controversial proposals to allow deep-sea mining will be centre-stage at global talks in Jamaica from Monday.
It comes after a two-year ban on the practice expired when countries failed to reach agreement on new rules.
Scientists fear a possible “goldrush” for precious metals beneath the oceans could have devastating consequences for marine life.
But supporters argue that these minerals are needed if the world is to meet the demand for green technologies.
The controversy was triggered in 2021 when the tiny Pacific Island of Nauru made a formal request to the International Seabed Authority (ISA) – the UN body that oversees mining in international waters – for a commercial licence to begin deep sea mining.
This triggered a clause that put the ISA on a two-year countdown to consider the application, despite there being minimal regulations in place.
Countries have been meeting regularly since to try and finalise the rules on environmental monitoring and sharing of royalties, but without success.
They have now gathered in Kingston, Jamaica for three-weeks of negotiations.
It comes as opposition to commercial deep-sea mining to harvest rocks containing valuable metals has been growing.
Nearly 200 countries including Switzerland, Spain and Germany are calling for a pause or moratorium on the practice over environmental concerns. It is now expected that countries could be given the chance to vote on a new ban over the next month.
Despite the UK not calling for a