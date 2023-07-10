Indonesia’s No. 2 palm oil firm faces global backlash over community conflict

CENTRAL SULAWESI, Indonesia — Karolus Kolong, a 62-year-old villager on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, has spent nearly two decades fighting to get his land back from palm oil giant Astra Agro Lestari. AAL, as the company is known, is the second-largest plantation company in Indonesia, which in turn is the world’s largest producer of palm oil. AAL’s global reach means its palm oil could, until recently, be found in products made by household brands like PepsiCo and Nestlé. In 1995, Karolus was part of a group of more than 50 families who migrated from their village in East Nusa Tenggara province to Rio Mukti village in Central Sulawesi in search of a better life. “In [the old] village, I had nothing,” Karolus told Mongabay at his home in October 2022. For the first few years in this new land, the dream appeared to be coming true: Karolus grew oranges, chili and cacao on a 3-hectare (7-acre) plot of land, which he’d bought in 1997 from the village chief at that time. Things changed soon after. In 2004, PT Mamuang, a subsidiary of AAL, won a concession covering 8,000 hectares (19,800 acres), parts of which overlapped with villages in the area, including Rio Mukti. Karolus and 70 other Rio Mukti villagers tried to negotiate with the company to spare their land, but to no avail: they could only watch as their crops and homes were bulldozed to make way for Mamuang’s oil palm plantation. Karolus said he was too scared to fight.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay