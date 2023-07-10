London wildfire response hit by crew shortages – report

From BBC
Firefighter shortages meant 39 fire engines were not available to help tackle the wildfires that burnt across London last July, a new report reveals.
The fires saw 16 homes in Wennington, Havering, destroyed in one of the blazes on 19 July 2022.
A major incident review of the London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) response was published on Monday after a Freedom of Information request by the BBC.
A brigade spokesperson said the review would help them be better prepared.
Deputy commissioner Dom Ellis said: “We know last summer was not a one-off – climate change will continue to give rise to more extreme weather events.
“That’s why we have reviewed what happened last summer to determine how we can improve and be as best-prepared to tackle this ever-growing risk head-on.”
But Matt Wrack, the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), said firefighters were not being given “adequate resources… to do their jobs”.
The 19th July was said to be one of the LFB’s “busiest days in the modern firefighting era” with 2,496 calls received – including 740 relating to wildfires – and 26 fires requiring four or more pumping appliances to attend.
The major incident review said staff had responded to the “unprecedented demand with bravery, tenacity and determination”.
“Without this concerted and coordinated effort there is no doubt the damage to London’s communities would have been much worse,” it added.
But it found that