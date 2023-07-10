Poverty-fueled deforestation of Nigerian reserve slashes hope for rare chimps

Formed in 1938 on a swath of primary forest nearly four times the size of Paris, Nigeria’s Akure-Ofosu Forest Reserve is home to a diverse array of wildlife. These include red-capped mangabeys (Cercocebus torquatus), putty-nosed monkeys (Cercopithecus nictitans), mona monkeys (Cercopithecus mona), and Nigerian white-throated guenons (Cercopithecus erythrogaster pococki). But perhaps the reserve’s most iconic resident is the endangered Nigeria-Cameroon chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes ellioti). With fewer than 6,000 individuals estimated to remain in the wild today, according to the IUCN, P. t. ellioti is the rarest chimpanzee subspecies in the world. In 2007, primatologists Babafemi Ogunjemite and John Oates spotted 33 nests in the 39,400-hectare (97,400-acre) reserve, noting that the area has “potential as a chimpanzee conservation site.” Hunters and long-term settlers told Mongabay in 2021 that they remembered seeing and hunting chimpanzees in the reserve in the 1990s and early 2000s. However, the subspecies’ current status in Akure-Ofosu remains unclear, with no recent scientific observations of chimpanzees recorded. Amid this scientific obscurity, the persistence of chimpanzees in Akure-Ofosu grows less likely with each passing day due to human encroachment. Between 2001 and 2022, the reserve lost nearly half of its old-growth forest cover, according to satellite data visualized on the forest-monitoring platform Global Forest Watch. Preliminary data for 2023 show ongoing deforestation is concentrated in the southern portion of the reserve. In 2021, during a Mongabay field visit to Akure-Ofosu, cocoa farms were spread across the landscape like lush, green clouds, each farm separated by markers and trails through…This article was originally published on Mongabay

