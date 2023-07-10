Timber harvests to meet global wood demand will bring soaring emissions: Study

Timber harvests to meet the world’s soaring demand for wood products will likely account for more than 10% of total global carbon emissions over coming decades, according to a new study by World Resources Institute scientists and published in Nature. This explosion in emissions — three times those of aviation emissions — comes at a crucial time in the climate crisis when carbon discharges must drop rapidly to put a brake on rising record temperatures and reduce worsening climate catastrophes, which now seem to be in the news almost daily. In real numbers, the scientists write, wood harvests will likely send an additional 3.5 to 4.2 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere annually for years to come; global emissions in 2022 were a record 38.8 gigatons. The researchers note that while studies tend to correctly estimate amounts of released carbon, “the problem has been failing to account for the additional carbon forests overall would store if many were not being harvested.” The new study suggests that global wood consumption “will likely grow by 54% between 2010 and 2050,” with wood harvests during that timeframe covering “clear-cut equivalents” of a total area roughly the size of the continental United States. This 52-acre native forest in Edenton, North Carolina, U.S., was clear cut in late 2022 for both timber and for whole trees chipped to make wood pellets for bioenergy. The site was cleared for industrial development. Only trees for landscaping were to be replanted. Clear cuts like this around the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay