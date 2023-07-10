Transparent mouse could improve cancer drug tests

From BBC
A new scanning method involving a see-through mouse could improve how cancer drugs are tested, by picking up tumours previously too small to detect.
Prof Ali Ertürk of the Helmholtz Munich research centre worked out how to make a dead mouse transparent in 2018.
His team have now used chemicals to highlight specific tissues so that they can be scanned in unprecedented detail.
Drugs are often tested first on mice. Scientists say the new scanning method could revolutionise medical research.
Cancer Research UK said the new scanning technique had “a wealth of potential”.
The researchers say the method reveals far greater detail than existing scanning techniques. In one of the first applications the team has detected cancerous tumours in the first stages of formation.
Prof Ertürk says this is important because cancer drugs have to be shown to eliminate tumours in mice before being tested on humans.
“MRI and PET scans would show you only big tumours. Ours show tumours at the single cell, which they absolutely can’t”.
“Current drugs extend life by a few years and then the cancer comes back. This is because the development process never included eliminating those tiny tumours, which were never visible.”
