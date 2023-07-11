Biological field stations: Indispensable but ‘invisible’

Costa Rica went from having one of the highest rates of deforestation in the 1980s to becoming the first nation to reverse tropical deforestation. While numerous factors led to this achievement, one underappreciated aspect of its conservation success lies in the ability of field research stations to carefully monitor and study progress, says Andrew Whitworth, director of the NGO Osa Conservation. Researchers argued in a paper published in Nature last year that research stations are necessary to hitting global biodiversity targets, yet are being overlooked in policy discussions. Whitworth joins the Mongabay Newscast to shares his thoughts on the value of field research stations and why they’re needed now more than ever. Listen here: Field research stations have always dealt with financial struggles and have struggled to adapt while others have reportedly closed down. According to Whitworth, this is ironic because there’s more conservation funding available today, but it mostly doesn’t benefit research stations. “[There’s] probably more money than there’s ever been to invest in nature conservation,” but “the focus is new national parks, new hectares, to try and get things established, but there’s very little investment in the long-term protection of protected areas,” which is often supported by ongoing research, he says. A restoration team member from Osa Conservation (left) with a local community member (right), who are working together to restore degraded areas of mangrove in the Terraba del Sierpe wetlands – the largest mangrove system on the Pacific slope of Central America. Image by Andrew Whitworth for…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay