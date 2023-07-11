Birds get revenge by using anti-bird spikes in nests

From BBC
In cities around the world, anti-bird spikes are used to protect statues and balconies from unwanted birds – but now, it appears the birds are getting their own back.
Dutch researchers have found that some birds use the spikes as weapons around their nests – using them to keep pests away in the same way that humans do.
It shows amazing adaptability, biologist Auke-Florian Hiemstra says.
“They are incredible fortresses – like a bunker for birds,” he told the BBC.
Human-made objects being used in bird nests is nothing new – there is evidence of species around the world using everything from barbed wire to knitting needles.
However, this research by Naturalis Biodiversity Center and the Natural History Museum Rotterdam is the first well-documented study that says birds appear to be positioning the sharp spikes outwards, maximising protection.
Mr Hiemstra’s research started in the courtyard of a hospital in Antwerp, Belgium, where an enormous magpie nest was found containing some 1,500 spikes.
“For the first few minutes, I just stared at it – this strange, beautiful, weird nest,” Mr Hiemstra explained.
He says the spikes were pointing outwards, creating a perfect armour around the nest.
A trip to the hospital roof confirmed it – about 50m (164 ft) of anti-bird spike strips had been ripped off the building – all that remained was the trail of glue.
Two such nests are now in the collection of Rotterdam’s Natural History Museum.
Mr Hiemstra says