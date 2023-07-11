New Tree Tech: Data-driven reforestation methods match trees to habitats

This story is the second article of a four-part Mongabay mini-series exploring the latest technological solutions to support reforestation. Read Part One, Part Three and Part Four. Nations aim to restore hundreds of millions of hectares of lost and degraded forest over the coming decade to help meet Paris Agreement carbon emission targets and sequester more carbon as a stopgap as the world transitions away from fossil fuels. This requires repairing degraded ecosystems by helping forests regrow naturally, but also necessitates large-scale tree planting — reforestation carried out on a planetary scale. But the word “reforestation” prompts hard questions: How can massive tree plantings be done effectively? When faced with abandoned cattle pasture or degraded croplands in the Amazon or elsewhere, how do conservationists decide what tree species to seed in which habitat? Which ones will take hold, grow strong, and store carbon for the long haul? Also key: Which trees will thrive now and in a warmer world? For the world’s reforestation ambitions to be realized, careful planning is clearly needed. Reforestation projects that don’t use diverse native species, or that don’t account for local ecology, the evolving climate, and social environment in their plantings can at best waste time and money, and at worst do more harm than good. Reforestation project failures across the globe show that traditional forestry methods aren’t working in the planning of many large-scale restorations. That’s where new tech solutions can help: Complex computer models, aided by artificial intelligence and laboratory testing, can assist…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay