The dangerous plants lurking in plain sight

From BBC
Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
On Monday, it emerged children’s lives were “at stake” in a Suffolk village after hemlock – a plant that can be fatal if ingested – was found along their normal walk into school. Hemlock, however, is far from our only green neighbour that poses a risk.
The Bucklesham hemlock’s days are numbered.
First reported to Suffolk County Council in June by parish council chairman David Brinkley, the authority has pledged to close the road and remove the offending plant.
In his call to action, Mr Brinkley says delays to the plant’s removal “put children’s lives at stake”.
Head teacher Rachael Rudge has similar concerns.
“To walk on the roads because the path isn’t safe because of all the hemlock and vegetation overgrowing, they’re being put in this really difficult and unsafe position,” she says.
But according to Prof Iain Barr, of the University of East Anglia, the removal of the hemlock leaves a further 28,000 still dotted around the UK.
Prof Barr, a professor of field ecology, tells the BBC about a number of other dangerous plants sitting in plain sight and why some pose such a threat.
The giant hogweed – Heracleum mantegazzianum – is not to be messed with, says Prof Barr.
It is one of more than 100 toxic plants found in the UK and listed as potentially harmful by the Royal Horticultural Society.
“If you touch it and