‘We will decide their future’: Q&A with “pro-bear” environmental journalist Gloria Dickie

Bears and humans have a lot in common and it’s not just that we’re mammals. We can both be ruthless hunters but also gorge ourselves on berries, nuts and junk food. Both can stand on our hind legs. And both can be gentle and playful — and deadly. Bears have an uncanny ability to remind humans of ourselves, our favorite subject. So maybe it’s no surprise that bears play such a large role in human myths, and are one of the few animals most people can recognize on sight. But not all bears are the same — and not all bears are treated equally. In her enlightening and entertaining new book, Eight Bears: Mythic Past and Imperiled Future, veteran environmental journalist Gloria Dickie explores the bears we adore (think pandas, Ailuropoda melanoleuca) and those we treat worse than cattle for slaughter (think moon bears, Ursus thibetanus, in the bear bile industry). “In Chengdu [China] near where you have the panda breeding base, you [also] have one of the rescue centers for the bile bears. That cruel juxtaposition,” Dickie points out in an interview with Mongabay. “Pandas are not hunted, they’re not used for anything, they’re worshiped next to what is arguably one of the most cruelly treated animals in the world, living side by side. That’s where the people element gets in. What is it about human psychology that we treat one bear like this, and this other bear is basically enslaved into these cruel factory farms?” If it’s not clear…This article was originally published on Mongabay

