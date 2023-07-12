Calls grow to put the brakes on deep-sea mining as countries discuss rules

Deep-sea mining is facing growing opposition at a critical moment that could either enable the prospective industry to advance or halt it in its tracks. On July 10, the U.N.-associated deep-sea mining regulator, the International Seabed Authority (ISA), opened a highly anticipated meeting in Kingston, Jamaica, to discuss adopting mining regulations to govern seabed extraction. Two years ago, the tiny Pacific island nation of Nauru activated a “two-year rule” that pressured the ISA to finalize its regulations by July 9, 2023, or begin accepting applications for extraction with whatever rules were in place at the time. Currently, the mining regulations are still in draft form and appear far from complete, experts close to the matter say. Over the past few weeks, several countries, including Sweden, Ireland and Switzerland, have voiced new support for a moratorium or precautionary pause on deep-sea mining. Canada — the home country of The Metals Company (TMC), a firm sponsored by Nauru with plans to start mining in the near future through one of its subsidiaries — has also called for a moratorium. Other nations that have called for similar measures on earlier occasions include Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, the Federated States of Micronesia, Ecuador, Fiji, Finland, Germany, New Zealand, Palau, Samoa and Vanuatu. Last year, France called for an outright ban on deep-sea mining. Many car companies, including BMW, Volvo Group and Renault, also support a moratorium and have vowed not to use any metals extracted from the ocean in their electric vehicles.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

