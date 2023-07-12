Drones improve counts of rare Cao-vit gibbon, identify conservation priorities

Drones flying above the treetops of a limestone forest on the border of Vietnam and China are helping conservationists develop plans to recover one of the world’s rarest primates: the Cao-vit gibbon (Nomascus nasutus), which is considered critically endangered. Researchers flew drones across Vietnam’s Cao-Vit Gibbon Species and Habitat Conservation Area and China’s Bangliang National Nature Reserve from late October to early November 2021, directed by ground spotters. Overall, the data gathered proved more accurate than past surveys that had overestimated the number of gibbons, according to research recently published in the journal Oryx. “This drone data helps tell us that basically the population is smaller than we originally thought,” study lead author Oliver Wearn, a senior technical specialist at conservation NGO Fauna & Flora International, told Mongabay in an interview. A team of conservationists from Fauna & Flora used UAV cameras with thermal imaging to assist a population survey of the Cao-vit gibbon in Vietnam, finding that the thermal video footage revealed additional individuals not counted by ground-based surveyors. Image © Carolina Soto Navarro. Past population surveys were carried out on foot and estimated around 120 gibbons in the wild. The team has not yet released its new population estimate — combining data from ground, drone and acoustic surveys — as the full paper is still under review, but says the numbers will be lower than previous estimates. However, Wearn said, the smaller number will be a result of “more accurate” data, not the result of a population decline.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay