Indigenous villagers still lack safe land, water & food after 2019 dam burst

Anyone living near the Paraopeba River, which runs through the state of Minas Gerais, remembers what happened to its waters. Along its 510-kilometer (317-mile) stretch, the river still passes through 35 cities in the state, but it is no longer the river it once was. Its “dead” state is visible at a glance now — once a clean water source, it has been substituted by the devastating reality of a river basin contaminated by 13 million cubic meters (459 million cubic feet) of mining waste. The rupture of the Córrego do Feijão tailings dam owned by Vale S.A. on Jan. 25, 2019, in Brumadinho (MG), resulted in the deaths of 272 people — one of the most expressive and visible consequences of predatory mining practices that have, for decades, masqueraded as one of Minas Gerais’ main economic activities. Today, the railway cutting across the state carries trains loaded with tons of iron ore blowing their whistles day and night — reminders of the fact that little has changed since one of the worst environmental crimes in Brazil’s history was committed. Analyses carried out by the cities of Brumadinho, Mário Campos, São Joaquim de Bicas and Juatuba found the waters of the Paraopeba River unsuitable for use and not recommended for any purpose, from fishing to personal use. The 26 municipalities in the Paraopeba River Basin are home to some 200,000 people. Four years after the event, Vale and TÜV Süd — the German company that certified the dam’s safety before…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay