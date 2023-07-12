Rattlesnakes can calm down their friends, study shows

If you stress out a rattlesnake, make sure it has a friend around. Much like humans, stressed snakes are calmed by a companion’s presence, according to new research. Stress can lead to increased hormone production, resulting in changes in the nervous system, immune response and behavior. Certain animals, like humans, can regulate their stress response when in the company of another animal of their species, which is referred to as social buffering. “We showed that when two snakes were together and experienced a stressful situation, they could buffer each other’s stress response, much like what happens to humans when they endure a stressful event together,” said Chelsea Martin, a Ph.D. student at Loma Linda University and first author of the study published in Frontiers in Ethology. Snakes can display complex social behavior, but the concept of social buffering in reptiles has yet to be extensively studied. “This dampening of the stress response has not been reported previously in any reptile species,” Martin said. The scientists examined how social buffering affected 25 wild Southern Pacific rattlesnakes (Crotalus helleri), also known as black diamond rattlesnakes, in three different scenarios: when the snakes were alone, in the presence of a same-sex companion, and in the presence of a rope as an inanimate control object. The researchers used heart rate as a dependable indicator of acute stress levels and social buffering. They fitted electrodes near the snakes’ hearts and connected the sensors to a heart rate monitor. They then placed the snakes in a dark…This article was originally published on Mongabay

