The challenge of the future (and lessons from the recent past) in the Pan Amazon

The current development trajectory of the Pan Amazon is uncertain. The ongoing investment in protected areas and Indigenous territories has created a solid foundation for conservation of the region’s biodiversity. The dramatic reduction in deforestation in Brazil probably avoided an ecological catastrophe and identified key public policies with the potential for bending the arc of Amazonian development. Nonetheless, the momentum of fifty years of chaotic economic growth, disregard for the law and the economic power of vested interests continue to impede efforts to halt the environmental degradation that threatens the long-term integrity of the Pan Amazon. Looking forward, multiple interrelated phenomena will determine the future of the region: some would support the development of a sustainable economy, while others would reinforce the behaviors linked to conventional business models. Quite a few are neutral in nature and have impacts that could be mitigated in a well-managed and diversified regional economy. They can be organised in the following four categories, based on their probability of occurrence and their potential to contribute to a sustainable future. Things that will definitely happen Highway networks will continue to expand; existing roads will be upgraded; it is just a matter of time. Agricultural enterprises with overseas export markets will expand; this will displace some producers toward the forest frontier (ranchers) and motivate others to expand existing production models (smallholders). The extractive industries will dominate the economies of jurisdictions rich in mineral resources; their environmental performance will improve, but they will still create long-term environmental liabilities. Sustainable…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay