Forests in the furnace: Cambodians risking life and liberty to fuel garment factories

KAMPONG SPEU, Cambodia — The lamp dangled precariously under the wooden stilted home. Hooked up to a car battery, it was all that illuminated Saroeun* as the fire that his wife had used to cook a dinner of rice and chicken ebbed into embers one evening in December 2022. The gloom of twilight enveloped the village of Kteh early as a chilled breeze bit through the mountains. Saroeun's village in Kampong Speu province straddles two protected forests — Aural Wildlife Sanctuary and Central Cardamoms National Park — so no streetlights illuminate the dirt road, and the residents of Kteh need to get an early night in preparation for another predawn departure into the forest in search of timber. Saroeun said he would gladly trade in his life as a logger for any other opportunity — if only there were one. His 2-hectare (5-acre) rice field is larger than many of his neighbors', but it yields just 100 bags of rice per year. Each bag, at about 40 kilograms (88 pounds), sells for around $1. "I cannot earn enough from just selling rice. If the government established a garment factory here, at least 70% of people would stop logging and would start working there instead," he said. The irony of wishing for a garment factory in Kteh is not lost on Saroeun, who, like all of his neighbors, logs almost exclusively to feed wood through an elusive network of timber traders, middlemen and depot owners before the logs finally find their…

