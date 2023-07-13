New Tree Tech: Real-time, long-term, high-tech reforestation monitoring

This story is the fourth article of a four-part Mongabay mini-series exploring the latest technological solutions to support reforestation. Read Part One, Part Two and Part Three. “Plant a tree!” has over recent decades become a hackneyed ecological rallying cry for numerous mega-reforestation projects hyped in the media by celebrities, companies and governments. But these projects have by and large achieved poor results, not due to a lack of enthusiasm by shovel-wielding, seed-planting volunteers, but because of what happens after the video cameras go away. Which is often nothing, or next to nothing. Many people see reforestation as a quick fix to the climate emergency, but tree-planting projects often fail to put in place the long-term monitoring programs needed to track newly planted trees through their early stages of development, and to offer prompt targeted support when those trees show signs of struggling. “A lot of those projects fail pretty early on for that reason,” said Cynthia Gerlein-Safdi, an ecohydrologist at the University of California, Berkeley. Monitoring an entire forest over many years is a huge undertaking, requiring laborious effort, money and the amassing and analyzation of big data sets. Image by Jakob Härter via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0). Laborious measurements One reason for all the failures: Monitoring an entire forest over a number of years is a huge undertaking, requiring laborious effort, money, and the amassing and analysis of big data sets. Monitoring typically requires repeated measurements of the diameter of planted trees at a consistent height above the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

