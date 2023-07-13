The US military revives an idea for stealthy sea power

From BBC
“If you think I’m doing The Hunt for Red October, the answer is yes,” says Susan Swithenbank of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (Darpa).
The 1990 film, starring Sean Connery, featured a Soviet submarine – Red October – which had a near-silent propulsion system, making it very difficult to detect.
Now, 30 years after the movie, Darpa is working on a marine propulsion system similar to the “caterpillar drive” described in the movie.
Called a magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) drive, the system has no moving parts at all – just magnets and an electric current.
It works by generating a magnetic field at a right angle to an electric current. That creates a force – called the Lorentz force – which acts on the sea water and propels the craft along.
Without propellers or a drive shaft churning up the water, a working MHD drive could provide fast and completely silent travel.
Engineers have been working on MHD drives for decades and the original concept dates back to the 1960s.
In 1992, the Japanese Ship and Ocean Foundation built Yamato-1, a 30m-long ship that tested a MHD drive.
However, the drive was so heavy that the Yamato-1 could only manage to plod along at a speed of 6.6 knots. It also used up a lot of energy.
But researchers say the project proved such a drive could work and provided useful data.
“Authentic information on defects and weak points,