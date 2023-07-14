Drug trafficking fuels other deforestation drivers in the Amazon: report

The Amazon Rainforest is the largest in the world and a key player in regulating global water and carbon cycles. It also happens to be home to sophisticated criminal networks that make conservation efforts dangerous and complicated. Some of them target the rainforest specifically, trafficking timber and wildlife to far reaches of the planet. But others are more peripheral, like producing and trafficking drugs. The traditional thinking has been that drug cartels impact the rainforest through the cultivation of coca — like any other crop producer, they’re clearing trees to make room for an agricultural commodity. That thinking, however, has become more sophisticated over recent years, giving way to the idea that drug trafficking can trickle down into other harmful activities. Even this year’s global report from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime made a point of focusing on the ways in which criminal activities that might have been previously overlooked have serious impacts on the environment. “The direct impact of coca cultivation on deforestation is minimal but indirectly it can act as a catalyst for deforestation,” the report said. It also suggests that, as some groups grow, they diversify into businesses that more directly rely on abusing natural resources. Mining in Amazonas, Brazil. (Photo courtesy of Wikimedia) It’s true that, in order to have a successful cocaine trafficking business, part of the forest needs to be cleared to make room for the cultivation of coca, which can then give way to a secondary timber trafficking business and the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

