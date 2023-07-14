Forests & Finance: Wood export bans and short-staffed regulators

Uganda announces ban on timber exports KAMPALA — The Ugandan government has banned the export of timber from the East African country. In a directive issued at the end of June, President Yoweri Museveni pointed to indiscriminate harvesting of public and private forests across the country under pretext of exporting timber, and revoked all licenses and permits issued for this purpose. Environmental activist Eddie Mukiibi told Mongabay he supports the decision. He said that the country’s forest management agency is failing to regulate a growing timber industry. “The sad reality is that National Forestry Authority is involved in giving out land in former natural forest for pine and eucalyptus growing for export and the EU-funded Sawlog Production Grant propelled this impact,” Mukiibi said. Mukiibi, who is the president of Slow Food International and an agroecological farmer, said that while the ban is a start, timber exports are not the leading cause of deforestation in the country. “President Museveni should also know that the leading cause of deforestation of natural forests in Uganda is the extension of monocultural sugarcane plantations. A case of Mabira and Bugoma forests, these are not cleared for timber export. They have been massively cleared for sugarcane growing and sugar exports. The timber is a byproduct of agribusiness-based deforestation.” From 2002 to 2022, Uganda lost 75,000 hectares (185,000 acres) of humid primary forest, according to forest monitoring group Global Forest Watch. Men sawing wood into planks in Uganda. Image by Douglas Sheil/CIFOR via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0).…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay