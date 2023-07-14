Popular aquarium fish from Thailand and Myanmar is new-to-science species

With their bright orange tails and elongated snouts, redtail garras are a popular aquarium fish. Yet while these fish have graced aquariums for decades, information about their biology has been hard to find — because they were just recently described by science. During his fieldwork, Larry Page, a curator at the Florida Museum of Natural History, found a few redtail garras (Garra panitvongi) limited to a small section of the Kasat River on the border between Thailand and Myanmar. Their habitat is isolated and hard to reach, so, despite being a globally recognized aquarium fish, redtail garras are rather obscure in the wild. “When we first collected specimens, we thought it must be widespread in Myanmar because of its popularity in the aquarium trade,” Page said. “But it turns out it’s not. It’s only in the Ataran River Basin.” (A) The type of habitat where the redtail garra is found. (B) Redtail garra in their home in the Kasat River, Kanchanaburi Province, Thailand. Photos in B by Nonn Panitvong. Populations of redtail garra have only been found where we see the black dot on the map, in a river basin that crosses the border between Thailand and Myanmar. Image by Tangjitjaroen et al. (2023) CC BY. The official description of the redtail garra has now been published in the journal Zootaxa. This new species adds to the nearly 200 species of fish in the Garra genus, one of the most widely distributed globally. Garras are found from the Middle East to India, West…This article was originally published on Mongabay

