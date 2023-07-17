Climate change plan will leave UK unprepared, advisors warn

From BBC
The UK is still not treating climate change as a national priority, warn the experts who advise the government.
They criticised the latest government climate change adaptation plan for not containing any substantial new money or new legislation.
The five-year programme, released on Monday, includes measures to tackle overheating and flooding.
Secretary of State for Environment Therese Coffey defended the plan as a “step change”.
The Third National Adaptation Plan (NAP) outlines how the government intends to prepare the UK for climate change from health to housing.
Before publication the UK Committee on Climate Change (UKCCC) called on the government to make sure the third plan matched the scale of the challenge the country is facing.
Following its publication on Monday, Baroness Brown, Chair of the Adaptation Committee of the UKCCC, said that the plan shows that preparing for climate change still needs to be made a more important priority for the country.
“This is progress on previous plans… but we are disappointed the government hasn’t used this opportunity to go further,” she said. “In another summer of gruelling hot temperatures, water shortages and wildfires, it’s hard to make sense of that decision. We are at the stage where promising further action is not enough.
“The scale of the climate impacts we are seeing make clear that resilience to climate change should be a much greater national priority.”
The UKCCC noted almost all the measures are re-announcements of existing commitments from other