Heatwaves are new normal as 50C hits US and China – UN

The extreme temperatures sweeping the globe this week are the new normal in a world warmed by climate change, the UN weather agency says.
Temperatures went over 50C (122F) in parts of the US and China on Sunday.
The World Meteorological Organisation warned the heatwave in Europe could continue into August.
Millions around the world are under heat advisories as officials warn of danger to life from the hot temperatures.
Night-time in Europe and the US is not expected to bring widespread relief as temperatures stay above 30C in places including Arizona or southern Spain.
Large areas of the world saw up close again on Monday what life is like under extreme temperatures:
Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves longer, more intense and more frequent.
“The extreme weather – an increasingly frequent occurrence in our warming climate – is having a