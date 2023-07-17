Heatwaves are new normal as 50C hits US and China – UN

Posted on by | 0 Comments
Heatwaves are new normal as 50C hits US and China – UN

From BBC

Published9 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing

This video can not be played

To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.

By Georgina RannardClimate and science reporter

The extreme temperatures sweeping the globe this week are the new normal in a world warmed by climate change, the UN weather agency says.

Temperatures went over 50C (122F) in parts of the US and China on Sunday.

The World Meteorological Organisation warned the heatwave in Europe could continue into August.

Millions around the world are under heat advisories as officials warn of danger to life from the hot temperatures.

Night-time in Europe and the US is not expected to bring widespread relief as temperatures stay above 30C in places including Arizona or southern Spain.

Large areas of the world saw up close again on Monday what life is like under extreme temperatures:

Death Valley in California hit 53.9C (128F ) on Sunday. The hottest-ever temperature reliably recorded on Earth was 56.7C (134F)

China provisionally broke its record for all-time highest temperature on Sunday when it recorded 52.2C (126F) in its western Xinjiang region, according to the UK Met Office

Temperatures in southern Spain on Monday peaked at 46C (115F). The heat is expected to intensify in Italy where 46C (115F) is forecast in Sardinia. Eastern Europe is also predicted to get hotter.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves longer, more intense and more frequent.

“The extreme weather – an increasingly frequent occurrence in our warming climate – is having a

Read the full article

Tags:

Share This Post

Related Posts

Post Comment