Lean times hit the vertical farming business

Not long ago, vertical farming seemed unstoppable. Big tech was going to supercharge agriculture, one of the oldest industries in the world, and the revolution would start with salad leaves.
Warehouse-grown greens, flourishing in trays neatly stacked beneath row upon row of glowing LEDs. It was not any old lettuce – it was sci-fi salad.
US-based AeroFarms considered itself to be one of the leaders in the industry.
“We are so far above everybody else in this technology,” AeroFarms’ chief executive David Rosenberg boasted to the New Yorker in 2017. “It will take years for the rest of the world to catch up.”
Hard times caught up with AeroFarms instead. In June, the firm filed for bankruptcy protection in the US and Mr Rosenberg stepped down.
It is all part of a “reset” or “pivot”, insists co-founder and chief marketing officer Marc Oshima: “We’re growing product every day, we’re shipping product every day.”
But lately, AeroFarms has struggled to find investors to fuel its soaring ambition. “The money just has not been there,” admits Mr Oshima. When asked whether initiatives, such as one targeting low income communities in Jersey City, New Jersey, will continue, he adds that these are currently “being evaluated”.
A spokeswoman for Jersey City says, “We do not anticipate our operations to be interrupted in any way.”
A long list of other vertical farms have run into trouble in recent months.
French firm Agricool went into receivership earlier