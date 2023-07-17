Local communities protest as land conflict grows with more agricultural giants in Cameroon

YAOUNDÉ — It’s already been three years since the nearly 4,000 inhabitants of Apouh, a village in eastern Cameroon, have been locked in an intractable conflict with Socapalm, a local subsidiary of Belgian agriculture giant Socfin which owns oil palm plantations in a dozen African countries. The crux of the problem revolves around the population’s land claims. They oppose the company replanting another batch of palm oil trees in areas located at the edge of the village where the community envisions setting up farm lots to feed their families. “In front of our houses, there are palm trees. Behind our houses, more palm trees,” says the chief of the village, Ditope Lindoume. “We have no yards. They’ve planted everywhere. The fundamental problem is land grabbing. We want to have living space for our families.” In another town in northern Cameroon, Tibati, Indigenous communities are fiercely opposing the government’s allocation of 95,000 hectares (234,750 acres) of land to a Cameroonian company, Tawfiq Agro Industry, to develop the agro-pastoral sector. These are but a few examples part of an exhaustive list of conflicts arising from industrial agriculture companies establishing their presence in or near Cameroonian villages. In Cameroon, agro-industries are viewed by the government as drivers of development that are supposed to generate wealth and contribute to the country’s economic growth. This remains a challenge in the predominantly import-oriented economy whose trade deficit increased to $1.9 billion in 2022. The country is crumbling under the weight of production deficits in virtually all sectors…This article was originally published on Mongabay

