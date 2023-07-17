On burning-prone Borneo, planners work to fireproof Indonesia’s new capital

Indonesia is readying a fleet of drones to launch over Nusantara, its new capital city, as part of efforts to protect the under-construction site in Borneo from wildfires, officials told Mongabay. “The information can be used to find out where potential fires might occur, the source of water to extinguish fire, and for the purposes of evacuating the community in the event of a fire,” the technology office of Otoritas Ibu Kota Negara (OIKN), the new capital authority, told Mongabay in a prepared statement. The OIKN said it intended to launch vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) drones to capture imagery of the site from above, adding that the precise number and type of drone is still under consideration. “[VTOL] is easy to fly in a relatively narrow area because it does not require a take-off trajectory as wide as a fixed wing-type aircraft,” the OIKN said. In 2019, President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, announced an ambitious plan to move Indonesia’s capital from Jakarta, on the island of Java, to a new site in East Kalimantan province, on the island of Borneo. Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits the site of Indonesia’s new capital with the governor of East Kalimantan in 2019. Image by BPMI President’s Secretariat/Muchlis Jr via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain). Jokowi has said the Borneo project will spur regional development beyond Jakarta and Java, home to more than half the country’s population and most of its economy. The government says Nusantara should ease the overcrowding of Jakarta, which faces simultaneous threats…This article was originally published on Mongabay

