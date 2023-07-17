Sheep offer a livelihood for Kenyan farmers, and a lifeline for a rare bird

From his home on the Kinangop plateau, overlooking the Aberdare mountain range, James Gichia can see thin fingers of smoke rising from scattered settlements, farmers at work in their potato fields, the darker green marking stands of eucalyptus trees, and flocks of sheep grazing on open grassland. Every year there’s a little less grassland — and more woodlots and farmland. In his 50s, Gichia, like the majority of his neighbors in Njambini village, is holding on to the livelihood passed down from his parents who settled on the plateau in 1964 when they moved onto what was formerly was part of the White Highlands, reserved for the exclusive use of Europeans during British colonial rule in Kenya. “Kinangop has always been known for livestock rearing, activity that was practiced during and after the colonial era. Being a cold region, sheep rearing in particular thrives and I have always been rearing sheep,” Gichia told Mongabay. Colonial settlers planted eucalyptus as a way of lowering the water table to shrink wetlands on the Kinangop plateau. The alien species remains popular with contemporary landowners as a fast-growing tree for timber, but these woodlots are part of a worrying conversion of grassland to other uses. Image by Caroline Chebet. Kinangop — A rapidly vanishing grassland The Kinangop grassland is a highland plateau nestled between Kenya’s Aberdare mountain range and the Great Rift Valley, at an elevation of around 2,400 meters (7,900 feet). Most of its 77,000 hectares (190,000 acres) are privately owned, given over…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay