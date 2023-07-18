Expanding agriculture could worsen flooding in South American plains, study says

International demand for soybeans and corn has turned the South American plains into an economic pillar for countries like Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay. But all of that activity also comes with a heavy price. A new study published last month in Science found that industrial agriculture is making the region more susceptible to “widespread flooding,” something researchers warned should serve as a wake-up call to farmers and lawmakers alike. “These floods are a major concern for the farmers and people living in the region, but also elsewhere as further expansions of these floods could potentially disrupt food supplies and prices,” said co-author Mariana Rufino, a former professor at Lancaster University. A government official examines the crops of a farmer in Argentina. (Photo courtesy of Sensa) The South American plains — including Las Pampas and the Gran Chaco — have seen agricultural activity expand by around 2.1 million hectares (5.2 million acres) a year, according to a 2021 study on soybean expansion in the region. Researchers used satellite imagery from the past four decades, statistical modeling and hydrological simulations to analyze shifting trends in the vegetation, revealing changes to the water cycle that could prove harmful to the entire region. Cropland for wheat, corn and cassava, among other things, has replaced native vegetation, resulting in new flooding — around 700 sq. km per year, the study said. Groundwater that was once at a depth of around six-to-12 meters, is now rising to shallower levels, usually around four meters, the study…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay