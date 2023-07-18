Forests & Finance: Cameroon raw log ban expands and villagers act against ‘forest bandits’

Cameroon expands limits on raw log exports YAOUNDE — Cameroon’s Ministry of Forestry and Wildlife (MINFOF) has expanded the list of tree species that can no longer be exported from the Central African country as raw logs. Along with other Congo Basin countries, Cameroon is moving toward a complete ban on exports of unprocessed timber, which is now expected to come into force in January 2026. In 2018, the ministry banned raw log exports of 31 species. A June directive from MINFOF lists 45 additional species, including commercially-prized ones like moabi (Bailonella toxisperma) and okoume (Aucoumea klaineana), that will now have to be processed inside Cameroon before export to markets in the EU or Asia. The list will expand again in 2025, the ministry says, closing the door to raw log exports on all but seven timber types. Transporting raw logs near Malembe, East Region, Cameroon. Image by Leocadia Bongben for Mongabay. A complete ban on raw log exports, intended to stimulate the development of domestic timber processing and retain a greater share of the value of timber exports, was originally scheduled for January 2022. Cameroon and its neighbours have postponed adoption of the ban several times, saying their domestic timber sectors are not yet ready to process wood on the scale needed. Andre Bekolo Nka, who heads MINFOF’s work in the Boumba and Ngoko division of Cameroon’s East region, told Mongabay that the main species currently exploited in the forest there include padouk (Pterocarpus soyauxii), used extensively for construction,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

