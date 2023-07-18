From cardamom to carbon: Bold new Tanzanian project is regrowing a rainforest

DISANGA, Tanzania — Michele Menegon creeps stealthily through short grass before pouncing. Gently, the scientist holds up his prize: an unnamed species of forest agama. He shows the reptile to two of his colleagues before releasing it back into the grass. The agama, one of many unique animals living in the high-altitude rainforests that cover the flanks and summit of Tanzania’s Nguru Mountains, is new to science. So new that it hasn’t yet been formally described. “It’s crazy,” Menegon says. “In here there are so many things with no names.” Menegon, a herpetologist, researcher and conservationist, has personally described dozens of species over the past 30 years: chameleons, geckos, frogs, snakes and toads. Some were found here in the Nguru Mountains, an isolated massif almost permanently capped with clouds and mist that’s one of a dozen similar mountain blocks that form a chain across eastern Tanzania known as the Eastern Arc Mountains. The wealth of animal life in its forests still to be found, let alone described, is one of the reasons he and others are passionate about protecting them. And they do need protection. Nguru’s 26,000-hectare (64,000-acre) Mkingu Forest Nature Reserve is a reserve in name only. People have grown food for themselves in this region for centuries, but an expanding human population and the increasing demand for additional land for cash crops like cardamom has ramped up the pressure. Tanzania’s population was 26 million in 1990. It now stands at more than 63 million, and farming has become…This article was originally published on Mongabay

