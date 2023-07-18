India space chief says no mystery over rocket debris on Australian beach

From BBC
India’s space chief says a giant metal dome that washed up on an Australian beach was definitely part of a rocket – but may or may not be Indian.
“We can’t confirm it’s ours unless we analyse it,” S Somanath told the BBC.
There has been wild speculation about the object ever since it was discovered at Green Head beach, about 250km (155 miles) north of Perth, at the weekend.
Some even said it may be from India’s latest Moon mission launch last Friday but experts quickly ruled that out.
The cylindrical object, about 2.5m wide and between 2.5m and 3m long, has generated a lot of excitement among the residents of Green Head beach.
It was initially speculated that the wreckage could be a part of MH370 – a plane that went missing off the west Australian coast in 2014 with 239 passengers on board.
But aviation experts soon clarified that the item couldn’t have come from a commercial aircraft and that it was possibly a fuel tank from a rocket that had fallen into the Indian Ocean at some stage.
The Australian Space Agency then said it was possible the giant cylinder could have fallen from a “foreign space launch vehicle”.
This resulted in speculation that the object was a fuel tank of a PSLV – the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles that the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) regularly uses to launch satellites