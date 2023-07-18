Kitchen shrine serpents and other fascinating new Pompeii discoveries

From BBC
A kitchen shrine adorned with serpents, a bakery, human skeletons, exquisite frescos, and yes, a picture of something that looks very much like pizza. These are among the new finds being turned up at the Pompeii Archaeological Park.
Dig anywhere in the ancient city destroyed by Mount Vesuvius in AD79 and you will unearth an ancient treasure – a snapshot of a lost Roman world.
It’s extraordinary to think that one-third of the city buried under pumice and ash has yet to be excavated.
“Much of that will be for future generations,” says Alessandro Russo, the co-lead archaeologist on the new dig.
“We have a problem to conserve what we’ve already found. Future generations may have new ideas, new techniques.”
The latest work returns to a sector in the park last explored in the late 19th Century.
Back then, archaeologists had opened up the frontage of houses on Via Di Nola, one of Pompeii’s main thoroughfares, but hadn’t delved far behind.
They had identified a laundry but that was about it.
Now, the diggers are progressively pulling away the volcanic ash and pea-sized stones, known as lapilli that smothered Pompeii during the two catastrophic days of the Vesuvian eruption.
The dig site is, in effect, a whole city block. It is known as an insula and is some 3,000 sq m (32,000 sq ft) in size.
BBC News has been