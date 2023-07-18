São Paulo students plant mini-forests on school grounds as urban oases

Native to the Atlantic Forest, the embaúba (Cecropia pachystachya) is a strong tree often used in regeneration projects that has one distinctive peculiarity: Its trunk is hollow and serves as the home for ant colonies. While ants from the Azteca genus feed on the tiny nutrient-rich balls that grow at the base of the tree’s leaves, they defend the tree by driving off other insects and herbivorous animals. “The idea is that of cooperation, of working together,” explains Gabriela Arakaki, one of the founders of the NGO called formigas-de-embaúba, which works to create green spaces inside schools in the São Paulo urban area. The organization gets the children and communities from surrounding neighborhoods involved to plant the trees. A school community planting species native to the Atlantic Forest as part of the formigas-de-embaúba NGO project to create green spaces at public schools in São Paulo. Image courtesy of formigas-de-embaúba/Zalika Produções. “We made balls of seeds and threw them into the forest so we would get really big trees,” says 6-year-old Gabriel Matias da Silva, stretching his arms as high above his head as he can. Gabriel is a young activist and elementary school student at the Paraisópolis Unified Education Center (CEU), one of the city of São Paulo’s community centers for education, culture and recreation, located in the South Zone. A mini-forest composed of more than 800 seedlings including 100 species was planted there in October. A member of the Atlantic Forest Restauration Agreement, the formigas-de-embaúba NGO coordinated the collaborative creation…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay