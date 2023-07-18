Sustainable aviation fuels: Potential lagging behind reality

This story is the first article of a two-part Mongabay series exploring the latest climate change solutions available to the aviation industry. Read Part Two later this week. Battered for three years by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial airline industry’s recovery is now in full swing. Forecasts say that customer demand, and air transport climate change-inducing emissions, will soon soar above 2019 levels, when carbon releases reached 920 million metric tons. In total, the industry is responsible for an estimated 2-3% of global carbon emissions, or around 4% of human-induced warming, according to one study; that’s more than many countries, including Brazil and Germany, individually produce. The industry continues working toward a solution to its carbon emissions and climate image problem, known as sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs). But that goal is currently a long shot at best, according to most analysts. SAFs come in two main varieties based on sourcing: Liquid biofuels are made from algae, food crops and food waste (including used vegetable oils and even sewage), while synthetic fuels include green hydrogen or synthetic kerosene. Both biofuels and synthetic fuels could be key routes to cutting the aviation industry’s heavy climate footprint, though big challenges loom. In the near term, “drop-in” fuels — those not requiring overhauls of existing aircraft engines — remain the most direct immediate way to cut aviation emissions, say experts. The “bottom line,” says Candelaria Bergero, is that a lot of these SAFs will be needed to meet the aviation industry’s carbon-reduction goals. Bergero…This article was originally published on Mongabay

