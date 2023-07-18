West African fishers strike for fair wages and ‘respect’ on EU-owned vessels

A four-day strike by nearly 2,000 Senegalese and Ivory Coast fishers who work on vessels owned by European companies operating in West African waters pulled back the cover on unfair and exploitative labor practices that plague the industrial fisheries sector. “The conditions are very tough, and we don’t get paid what we deserve,” Aliou Ngom, 44, who works as a mechanic on Via Alize, a French-flagged tuna purse seiner that operates off West Africa and in the Indian Ocean, told Mongabay. “We don’t work to buy a car or build a house. We work just to eat.” The seafarers allege they are not paid the International Labor Organization minimum wage of $658 per month, set under the EU-Senegal and EU-Ivory Coast Sustainable Fisheries Partnership Agreements (SFPAs). Some of the EU-owned vessels that employ the striking workers are flagged to EU nations and subject to the provisions of the SFPA. Others, however, while owned by EU-based companies, fly the flag of a different country and thereby evade labor regulations as well as sustainability provisions in the SFPAs. More than a third of EU-owned vessels operating in the region use such “flags of convenience.” The strike, which lasted from June 4-8, was backed by the International Transport Workers’ Federation headquartered in London and local unions in Senegal and the Ivory Coast. Fishers who were already on board vessels for the fishing season stopped working, bringing fishing to a halt on those boats. The unions called off the strike after the Senegalese government intervened…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay