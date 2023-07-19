A just energy transition requires better governance & equity in the DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) produces around 70% of the global supply of cobalt and it is also Africa’s leading producer of copper. Despite the billions of dollars in cobalt transactions that occur each year in the country, very little of this revenue improves the lives of Congolese citizens, podcast guest Christian-Géraud Neema Byamungu, the Francophone editor of the China Global South Project, says. Neema speaks with the Mongabay Explores podcast about the global energy transition and the stress the demand for cobalt and other critical minerals has had on the people of the DRC and also explains why he doesn’t think oil development will be much different. Our second guest is Joseph Itongwa Mukumo, executive director of ANAPAC-DRC, the Network of Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities for the Sustainable Management of Forest Ecosystems (REPALEF), who details the negative health and environmental impacts of mining in his community. Listen here to the latest episode of Mongabay Explores: While experts and Indigenous leaders acknowledge the importance of the global transition to renewable energy, getting to these minerals has come with severe human rights abuses and lack of protections for Indigenous communities. In Africa, more than 75% of extraction projects for these minerals are on or near Indigenous land, according to an analysis in Nature. The U.S. Department of Labor estimates that 35,000 children work in artisanal mines in the DRC alone. “For sure, there’s not one single ton [of cobalt] that doesn’t have a child-labor presence in it,” says Neema.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

