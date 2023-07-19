Aviation’s climate conundrum: More than sustainable fuels needed

This story is the second article of a two-part Mongabay series exploring the latest climate change solutions available to the aviation industry. Read Part One. The commercial aviation industry hopes to use sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) to slash its greenhouse gas emissions. However, faced by challenges of SAF availability, production, scaling up, cost, and environmental pitfalls, experts say a range of other technical and policy options are needed now to make deep cuts in the sector’s carbon emissions. These options range from designing more fuel-efficient planes, to shrinking the carbon footprint of airports. But some analysts say this doesn’t go far enough toward achieving a net-zero emissions goal, and are opting for a more controversial solution: curbing customer demand for air travel. “It’s inevitable that we need to have demand management now,” says Tim Johnson, director of the NGO Aviation Environment Federation. “There is a role for SAFs and [other] good [emissions-reduction] pathways need to be progressed … But we really need to get real about the fact that [SAFs] aren’t going to deliver at the scale we need, and therefore a conversation around demand is desperately needed now.” A range of SAF feedstocks, such as canola, are candidates for sustainable aviation fuels. Each comes with its own challenges and environmental consequences. Critics argue that crop-based biofuels in particular are problematic as they can conflict and compete with food-based crops and incur other environmental harm, such as land-use change including deforestation. Image by Seth Schoen via Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0).…This article was originally published on Mongabay

