Drought cycles erode tropics’ ability to absorb CO₂, study finds

Research has found that drought and declining water availability are increasingly impeding the ability of tropical ecosystems to soak up carbon dioxide, making the tropics a less effective carbon sink. This finding comes at a time when governments and businesses are relying heavily on the effectiveness of tropical forests to take up CO2 and store it to mitigate the impacts of rising greenhouse gas emissions and human-induced climate change. Over the past 60 years, it’s estimated that tropical ecosystems took in about 32% of human-produced CO2, preventing it from entering the atmosphere and contributing to warming. However, this vital carbon uptake process has declined in efficiency as climate change elevates global temperatures and gives rise to extreme weather events, particularly drought, according to research. The world is currently experiencing the start of an El Niño weather pattern, which is predicted to bring more drought to many tropical regions already suffering from the stress of climate change. In a recent study published in Nature, scientists investigated the correlation between water availability in the tropics and the carbon cycle over time. They found that tropical carbon sinks became increasingly vulnerable to water scarcity over the period from 1960 to 2018, with the most significant impacts observed during the three decades between 1989 and 2018. These findings suggest that decreased water availability is inhibiting carbon uptake, and indicates that the tropics are less resilient to climate change than previously thought. “We found that climate models are underestimating the observed effects of tropical water…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay