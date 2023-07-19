Element Africa: A ‘disaster’ pipeline, an oil-field spill, and a mining pit tragedy

TotalEnergies’ East African pipeline a ‘disaster’ for local communities The oil pipeline being built by French oil major TotalEnergies from Uganda’s Alberrtine Rift to the port of Tanga in Tanzania is a “disaster” for people living along its route, according to a report based on interviews with 75 affected families affected by its construction and the organisation has now published a report describing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) as a “disaster” for people living along its route. The project’s owners say the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and the Tilenga oil field that it serves will improve the living conditions of those affected by the project, and boast that compensation agreements have been reached with almost all families who will be displaced. But interviews by Human Rights Watch paint a different picture. Farmers were paid, the group’s report says, but not fairly. Because they had to wait between three and five years to be compensated, many went into debt to meet their daily expenses. “Before our land was taken for the CPF [central processing facility at Tilenga], we used to grow cassava, groundnuts, and maize. This is what I grew my 11 children and my 30 grandchildren on. Now that land is all gone,” one 79-year old woman, who lost 2.2 hectares (5.5 acres), told HRW interviewers. Other affected families said their compensation wouldn’t be enough to clear these debts. Road construction for the pipeline near Uganda’s Murchison National Park: machinery and heavy trucks within the park…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay