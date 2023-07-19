Migrating orangutan males imitate locals to learn about food: Study

JAKARTA — Male orangutans that resettle to a new area appear to be imitating the behavior of local individuals in an effort to survive and find a future home range, a new study says. Male orangutans that have reached sexual maturity tend to leave their birthplace and migrate to find a new home where they will adopt different skills of foraging, a group of researchers from universities in Germany, France and Indonesia reported in their recently published paper in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution. They’ve dubbed the behavior learning skill as “peering” and described it as when migrant male orangutans intensively observe over a period of time a certain local they have chosen as a role model. “Over the last few years, we have gained a pretty good understanding of observational social learning in immature orangutans and other primates so far,” Julia Mörchen, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Leipzig, Germany, who is the lead author of the paper, told Mongabay in an email interview. “However, natural learning in adult primates in the wild remains largely uninvestigated.” An unflanged migrant orangutan male feeding on leaves from a tree fern, Akar Pakis Sarang Burung (Drynaria sparsisora). Orangutan species Pongo abelii, Image courtesy of Julia Mörchen for SUAQ Project. “Our results provide evidence that in general adult male orangutans are able to learn and ‘update’ their already learned knowledge repertoires, when they are confronted with a new and unknown ecology,” she said. Previous research showed that adult male orangutans…This article was originally published on Mongabay

