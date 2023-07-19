Scientists: Fishing boats compete with whales and penguins for Antarctic krill

Two huge fishing vessels make their way through the icy waters of the Southern Ocean, passing among a pod of dozens of whales while slowly hauling on board bulging nets hundreds of meters long. The scene recalls a bygone era before commercial whaling was banned. Now, however, the vessels are not fishing whales but whale food: swarms of Antarctic krill (Euphausia superba), a small shrimp-like crustacean at the base of the Southern Ocean food chain. “In the 20th century they used to follow large swarms of krill to help locate whales,” Matthew Savoca, a research scientist at the Hopkins Marine Station of Stanford University, told Mongabay. “And now potentially the krill fishery is doing the opposite, using whales to find krill.” The scene above was filmed in March off the South Orkney Islands in Antarctica during a joint voyage by the nongovernmental organizations Sea Shepherd Global and Tasmania-based Bob Brown Foundation. The footage showed fishing trawlers moving through a pod of about 100 fin whales (Balaenoptera physalus), animals listed as vulnerable by the IUCN that in the Southern Ocean feed almost exclusively on krill. The video proved a “huge and growing conflict [for krill] between whales and supertrawlers in the Antarctic,” a Bob Brown Foundation media release stated. In February, Savoca co-authored a report in the journal Ecology documenting a similar case that his co-authors had filmed a year earlier near Coronation Island, the largest of the South Orkneys. On that occasion, scientists encountered four trawlers fishing in the presence…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay