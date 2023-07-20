Drones are showing us sharks like never before

From BBC
A boom in drone photography has helped shed new light on the murky ocean, and closer-than-you-think encounters between humans and sharks.
Joanna Steidle, 50, grinned as she launched her drone over the Atlantic Ocean on a hazy July morning. She was on the lookout – for sharks.
A native of Southampton, New York, Ms Steidle grew up going to the beach, longing to learn more about what lived beneath the surface. Everything changed when she picked up a drone in 2015.
Since then, she has filmed humpback whales emerging from the deep to engulf prey in their giant maws, and a fleet of ghostly rays swimming in formation with the aid of a drone that can soar as high as 400 feet, or hover over the surface of the water. The astonishing images have even caught the eye of National Geographic.
The sharks, she said, are the most exciting. Several of her videos show these formidable predators hunting schools of fish like a pack of aquatic wolves.
“The way they move and the way they interact with the species around them is fascinating,” she said. “It’s like they’re sharing a big buffet.”
In recent years, amateurs, photographers, some scientists, and even law enforcement have embraced drones as a way to study and track sharks, giving us an unprecedented view of one of the