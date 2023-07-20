Eating less meat 'like taking 8m cars off road'

From BBC
Published59 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Having big UK meat-eaters cut some of it out of their diet would be like taking 8 million cars off the road.
That’s just one of the findings of new research that scientists say gives the most reliable calculation yet of how what we eat impacts our planet.
The Oxford University study is the first to pinpoint the difference high- and low-meat diets have on greenhouse gas emissions, researchers say.
The meat industry said the analysis overstated the impact of eating meat.
Prof Peter Scarborough, of Oxford, who led the new research, told BBC News: ”Our results show that if everyone in the UK who is a big meat-eater reduced the amount of meat they ate, it would make a really big difference.”
“You don’t need to completely eradicate meat from your diet.”
Prof Scarborough surveyed 55,000 people who were divided into big meat-eaters, who ate more than 100g of meat a day, which equates to a big burger, low meat-eaters, whose daily intake was 50g or less, approximately a couple of chipolata sausages, fish-eaters, vegetarians and vegans.
While it is well established that producing meat has a bigger environmental footprint than plant-based food, it has never been calculated in such detail, according to Prof Susan Jebb, who is head of the Food Standards Agency and a world leading nutrition scientist at Oxford University. She was not involved in the research.
“What makes this assessment different is that it takes real people’s diets and