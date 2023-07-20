Indonesia slammed for ‘bowing down’ in amnesty for illegal oil palm estates

JAKARTA — The Indonesian government has justified a sweeping amnesty for millions of hectares of oil palm plantations established illegally in forest areas, saying there are so many of them that it simply has no other option than to legalize them. Activists have criticized the reasoning, saying it shows yet again how the government continues to put corporate interests over environmental ones. Luhut Pandjaitan, the chief minister in charge of investments, gave the justification on June 23, when he announced that the government would legalize all illegal plantations by the end of this year. Under a 2013 law on forest degradation, activities like oil palm cultivation and mining are prohibited in forest areas, but that hasn’t stopped companies from clearing these areas to cultivate oil palms. These illegal plantations today cover a combined area of 3.37 million hectares (8.33 million acres) — or an area the size of the Netherlands — and account for a significant portion of palm oil production in Indonesia, the world’s biggest producer of the commodity. A 2021 report by Greenpeace and technology consultancy TheTreeMap identified at least 600 plantation companies operating illegally inside forest areas. Yet these only accounted for half of the illegal plantations. The amnesty scheme, introduced in 2020, gives the operators of these illegal plantations a grace period of three years to obtain the proper permits, including the official rezoning of their operational area to non-forest area, and to pay the requisite fines, allowing them to resume their operations. The scheme has drawn criticism from activists and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

