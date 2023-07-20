Orca mothers keep 5-tonne sons out of trouble

From BBC
Published14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Older, “post-menopausal” orca mothers protect their adult sons from fights, according to new research.
The study examined tooth rake marks on the animals’ bodies – inflicted in confrontations with other orcas.
It revealed that, when an adult male’s post-menopausal mum is with him, he is much less likely to be harmed.
But, while four or five-tonne males benefit from this maternal protection, female offspring do not receive the same attention.
Lead researcher Charli Grimes from the University of Exeter told BBC News that the protection from these older mothers was very targeted: “Mum is definitely, in some way, trying to protect her sons.”
For the research, published in the journal Current Biology, scientists used photographs of orcas in a population that lives off the Pacific coast of North America. Ms Grimes and her colleagues found there were far fewer “socially inflicted injuries” on the bodies of male offspring which were with their mothers, but only when they were post-reproductive.
The work is part of long-term research on these “southern resident” killer whales. One of the key questions biologists have been asking, is why the females of this species stop reproducing part-way through their long lives.
Ceasing reproduction – or menopause, as it’s referred to in human biology – is very unusual in the animal kingdom. It is limited to humans and a few whale species.
Female killer whales