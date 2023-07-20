Why should funding Amazon forest sustainability be the world’s top priority? (commentary)

According to a 2020 study, private philanthropy, at that time, dedicated to Amazon forest conservation amounted to about $100 million a year. That is about one ten thousandth of estimated global philanthropy. This number should be higher given the Amazon’s role as a central pump of the global water cycle and its vulnerable state today, at the edge of a critical precipice. Numerous studies warn about the Amazon tipping point, the moment when deforestation catalyzes a collapse of the forest’s water cycle, trees die back, and global rain patterns destabilize, as far away as Tibet. The process could exterminate thousands of species, lower water tables, make leading cities unlivable, degrade major bread baskets, threaten global food security, cause new pandemics, release over 90 gigatons of carbon into the atmosphere and more. A waterfall in the Ecuadorian Amazon. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler In 2018, leading scholars, Thomas Lovejoy and Carlos Nobre, argued that deforestation of 20%-25% of the Amazon could create a tipping point. Some believe it could be reached by 2025, others suggest we have longer, while others argue that it has already been reached with the news that the forest is transitioning from a carbon sink to a carbon source. Either way, there is already evidence of a long term ecosystem collapse and a drying out process that is visible in parts of the forest today. Whether the problems are imminent or longer term, they are preventable and action is urgently needed. Amazon collapse would lead to multiple…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay