World will miss 1.5C warming limit – top UK expert

From BBC
A leading British climate scientist has told the BBC he believes the target to limit global warming to 1.5C will be missed.
Professor Sir Bob Watson, former head of the UN climate body, told the BBC’s Today programme he was “pessimistic”.
His warning comes amidst a summer of extreme heat for Europe, China and the US.
The UN says passing the limit will expose millions more people to potentially devastating climate events.
The world agreed to try to limit the temperature increase due to climate change to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels at a UN conference in Paris in 2015. That target has become the centrepiece of global efforts to tackle climate change.
Climate scientists have been warning governments for years that they are not cutting their countries’ emissions quickly enough to keep within this target.
But it is surprising for someone as senior and well respected as the former head of the UN climate science body the IPCC to be so frank that he believes it will be missed.
Professor Sir Bob Watson is currently Emeritus Professor of the UK’s Tyndall Centre for Climate Research – having previously worked at the UN, Nasa, UK’s Department of Environment and the US White House – and is perhaps one of the foremost climate scientists in the world.
In the interview aired on Thursday he said: “I think most people fear that if we give up on the 1.5 [celsius limit] which I do not